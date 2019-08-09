Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 49.71 N/A -1.62 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectis S.A. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellectis S.A. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cellectis S.A. has a 179.00% upside potential and an average price target of $38.67. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus price target and a 110.81% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectis S.A. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.