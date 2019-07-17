Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparing side by side

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.61 N/A -1.62 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 148.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 72.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.