Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. has 31.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cellectis S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cellectis S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cellectis S.A. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cellectis S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

$38.67 is the consensus price target of Cellectis S.A., with a potential upside of 214.65%. The competitors have a potential upside of 135.93%. Given Cellectis S.A.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis S.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cellectis S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Cellectis S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.69 shows that Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cellectis S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.