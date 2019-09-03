Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparing side by side

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 43.62 N/A -1.62 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.76 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis S.A.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential is 228.83% at a $38.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 40.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.