Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 33.40 N/A -1.62 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.96 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectis S.A. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectis S.A. has a 196.09% upside potential and an average target price of $38.67. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 112.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectis S.A. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 60.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.