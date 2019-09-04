Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 44.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.64 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, and a 224.69% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 21.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.