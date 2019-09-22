Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 44.14 N/A -1.62 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cellectis S.A. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis S.A. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cambrex Corporation has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.4% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.