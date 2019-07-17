Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.51 N/A -1.62 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.53 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cellectis S.A. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential is 150.94% at a $38.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 46.95% and its consensus price target is $61. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 86.1%. Comparatively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.