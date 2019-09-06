Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We will be comparing the differences between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.38 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 45.25% and its average price target is $26. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 52.8%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.