Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 179.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.