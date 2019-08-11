Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 881 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 170.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.