Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 248.36% upside potential and an average price target of $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.