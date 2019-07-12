Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.96 N/A -4.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 91.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.