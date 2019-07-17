Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.53 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

A 1.16 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In next table is shown Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 64.69% upside.

Roughly 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.