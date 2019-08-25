Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 183.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.