Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 113 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $6 average price target. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 50.81% and its average price target is $169.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.