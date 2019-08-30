Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Since Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 184.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.