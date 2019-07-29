Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.