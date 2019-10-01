Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,988,600.38% -169.6% -115.5% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,482,683.46% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 325.00%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.89 consensus price target and a 46.59% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.