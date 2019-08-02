Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 177.78% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $6. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20.67, with potential upside of 122.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.