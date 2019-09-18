Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) Reaches $2.46 After 4.00% Up Move; Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Simon Property Group (SPG) stake by 47.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 12,944 shares as Simon Property Group (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 14,314 shares with $2.29M value, down from 27,258 last quarter. Simon Property Group now has $48.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 1.21 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

The stock of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 86,456 shares traded. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has declined 36.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRB News: 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presente; 15/03/2018 – Cellectar Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at AACR 2018 Featuring PDCs and CLR 131; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 02/05/2018 – Cellectar Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 16/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Ability of its PDCs to Selectively Target a Broad; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 17/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating Efficacy of Fractionated lnjections of CLR 131 in Multiple Myeloma; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: CLR 131 Is Its Lead Phospholipid Drug Conjugate Pdt CandidateThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $23.11M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLRB worth $924,560 more.

Analysts await Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 80.61% or $1.33 from last year’s $-1.65 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cellectar Biosciences has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 245.53% above currents $2.46 stock price. Cellectar Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company has market cap of $23.11 million. The firm offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 8.89% above currents $155.82 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15700 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.77 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Com invested in 0.01% or 1,716 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 662 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Na accumulated 1,327 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 1,971 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,631 shares. Northern Corp owns 0.23% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 6.01 million shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 155 shares. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,916 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 3,350 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.11% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,700 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 11,822 shares. Conning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,784 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 50,931 shares to 312,427 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 14,658 shares and now owns 60,132 shares. Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) was raised too.