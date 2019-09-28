Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,942,195.49% -169.6% -115.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,043,543,543.54% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, with potential upside of 318.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 2.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.