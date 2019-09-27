Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,247,630.22% -169.6% -115.5% MediWound Ltd. 541,652,054.71% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. From a competition point of view, MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 314.63%. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 72.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than MediWound Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 37.1%. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.