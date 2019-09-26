Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 308.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.