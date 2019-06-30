Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.