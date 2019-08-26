Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.48 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 180.37% at a $6 consensus price target. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.71, with potential upside of 65.65%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 94.9%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.