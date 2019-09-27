Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 340,709,360.49% -169.6% -115.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,848,156.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 308.65% at a $8.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.