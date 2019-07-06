Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Galapagos NV 109 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $136.25 average target price and a 0.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.