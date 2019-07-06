Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 60.73% and its average price target is $71.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 67.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 81.94% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.