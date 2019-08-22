Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 66.93 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Entera Bio Ltd. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 175.23% at a $6 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.