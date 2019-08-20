Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 179.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.