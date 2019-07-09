Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 26.99 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.