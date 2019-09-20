Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 34.44 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 249.79% at a $8.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.