Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 479.96 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 157.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.