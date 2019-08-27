Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 180.37% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.