Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparing side by side

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 173.97% at a $6 consensus price target. Competitively argenx SE has an average price target of $150.5, with potential upside of 5.44%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than argenx SE

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.