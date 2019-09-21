Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 249.79% and an $8.5 average target price. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.11% and its average target price is $5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 92.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.