Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1050.82 N/A -5.02 0.00

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 39.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.4%. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 54.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.