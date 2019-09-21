Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.75% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.