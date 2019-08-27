Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.89 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 99.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.