Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.