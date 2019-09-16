Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.