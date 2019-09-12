Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.20 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 27.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.