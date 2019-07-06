Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 379.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.6%. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.