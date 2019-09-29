Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (:)

Since Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Aptinyx Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,704,192,546.58% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.