Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.6% respectively. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.