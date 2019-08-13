Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.24 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.5%. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.