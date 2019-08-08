Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Reaches $0.43 1 Year Low; Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund (CEE) Sentiment Is 1.4

The stock of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.42 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.43 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.37 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $0.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $41,130 less. The stock decreased 6.93% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4297. About 77,618 shares traded. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has declined 90.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.14% the S&P500.

Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc (CEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.11 million shares, up from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company has market cap of $1.37 million. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. It currently has negative earnings.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $175.33 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 59,700 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 319,983 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,498 shares.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 499 shares traded. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.