Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 6.91% and its consensus target price is $0.78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.