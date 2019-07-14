Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $81, with potential upside of 15.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.8% respectively. Insiders held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.